Milan (AFP) – Inter Milan took a small step towards the quarterfinals of the Champions League after beating Atlético de Madrid 1-0 this Tuesday, February 20, in the first leg of the round of 16 of the continental tournament.

A goal from Marko Arnautovic (79) gave Inter a slight advantage ahead of the second leg of the tie on March 13 at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, where Atlético will try to come back.

“This is the second leg against an opponent that will be very difficult. Let's hope we can give a little more than we gave today,” said Atlético coach Diego Simeone after the game.

The meeting, which began with a minute of silence in memory of Andreas BrehmeGerman hero of the 1990 World Cup and former Inter player, who died this Tuesday, it was a real chess game that was decided by an error by Atlético.

It took more than half an hour for the first shot directed between the three posts to arrive, given the intensity imposed on the San Siro grass by the two teams with practically man-marking.

Inter and Atlético tried to overcome the rival with long balls or looking for the error that would allow them to steal and start towards the goal in a very tactical match.

Lautaro warns

We would have to wait as the minutes passed to see how towards the end of the first half the two teams began to show physical display and the first chances arrived.

Argentine Lautaro Martínez gave the first warning with a header in the heart of the area that was blocked by Jan Oblak (36).

Just two minutes later, an error by Rodrigo de Paul led to a long run by Marcus Thuram that led to the arrival of Lautaro, but his shot was deflected by José María Giménez into a corner (38).

Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martínez greets his coach Simone Inzaghi as he leaves the field during the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 match against Atlético de Madrid in Milan on February 20, 2024. © GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP

Inter's attacking pair made Belgian defender Axel Witsel work, who was the best on his team at cutting off the Italian attacks.

“Thuram and Lautaro did very well,” said Inter coach Simone Inzaghi, for whom “nothing is over, we have to move forward, but I am optimistic.”

On the edge of half-time, Thuram tried a shot from the edge of the area that was stopped in two halves by Oblak (43rd), Atlético's true supporter.

Faced with the local chances, Atlético did not manage to reach Yann Sommer's domain with much danger, who only got a scare from a slightly deflected shot by Samuel Lino (11).

Inter took a step forward after the break, pushing Atlético back, who began to have a hard time.

Lautaro, without Thuram, who was left in the dugout with discomfort at half-time, finished off just off Oblak (49), culminating a great combination by Inter.

Fatal error

Atlético, stuck in their own field against the rival push, sought to surprise the counterattack, trying to make Samuel Lino run down the wing.

The Brazilian had one of the best red-and-white chances after a ride down the wing, which ended up shooting wide without seeing Álvaro Morata alone in the goalmouth (56).



Atlético de Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann looks at the ground in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 match against Inter Milan on February 20, 2024 at the San Siro stadium © Marco BERTORELLO / AFP

The red and white suffered against an Inter that put pressure, hindering their exit and saw Oblak shine again in a point-blank header from Lautaro (77).

Just two minutes later, the Argentine took advantage of an error by Atlético in the center of the field to generate the 1-0 play.

A misunderstanding between Rodrigo de Paul and Reinildo was taken advantage of by Lautaro to steal and release a one-on-one shot with Oblak, which the Slovenian deflected, but the rebound was recovered by Arnautovic to make it 1-0 (79).

The goal further encouraged Inter who continued to put pressure on Atlético who, without giving up seeking the tying goal, was more worried that the Italians would not increase their tally.

The red and white managed to resist to get a narrow defeat that leaves them with options.

“We won the first half, now a very difficult second half awaits us,” concluded Inzaghi.