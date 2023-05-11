The ‘neroazzurros’ beat the ‘rossoneros’ by two goals in the first leg of the Champions League. With a surprising start, the visit struck with goals from Edin Dzeko and Henrikh Mkhitaryan in the first quarter of an hour. The rematch will be next Tuesday on the same stage, but with the Inter fans at home.

The semifinals of the Champions League continue their course. This Wednesday, May 10, the confrontation between AC Milan and Internazionale, protagonists of the Derby Della Madoninna, began. At the San Siro, Inter surprised and went ahead 2-0 in a frantic start that they then dominated.

The start of the Clásico was fatal for those led by Andrea Pioli, who took the field with less intensity than their rival and paid dearly for it.

At 8 minutes, a corner kick was taken advantage of by Edin Dzeko, who anticipated his mark and stamped the 1-0 with a volley. This start upset Milan who took a long time to get on his feet.

Three minutes later, a fine counterattack culminated in Henrik Mkhitaryan’s powerful shot from distance that was unstoppable by goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

Since then, each advance of Inter ended in dangerous occasions. With another attempt from midrange, Hakan Calhanoglu smashed a shot off the post. Later, Lautaro Martínez defined over the crossbar at the door of the area.

With the passing of the minutes, Milan wanted to dominate the ball and look for the discount, but could not disturb André Onana.

In the plugin, Inter felt the wear and tear and let the local grow. However, he practically did not suffer.

Just a definition at the door of the area by Rafael Leao and a shot by Sandro Tonali that hit the post were the clearest chances for the host.

The entry of Romelu Lukaku refreshed Inter’s attack, which had the opportunity to sign the third in a combination that left Roberto Gagliardini in shooting position, but was hampered by the defenders.

Finally it was 2-0 for Inter in the first duel against their classic rival. For the rematch, which will be next Tuesday in the stadium they share, Milan will not be able to count on Leao, one of their figures.