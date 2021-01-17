In the match of the 18th round of the Italian football championship, Milan “Inter” beat Juventus Turin in a home match with a score of 2: 0.

Arturo Vidal (12th minute) and Nicolo Barella (52) brought victory to their team.

This is the first victory of the Milan club over Juventus since December 18, 2016. Since then, Inter have lost five times and drew twice with Turin. The confrontation between these two teams is called the “All-Italian Derby” or “Derby of Italy” and has more than 100 years of history

After this meeting, “Inter” takes 2nd place in the standings with 40 points. On points, he caught up with the championship leader Milan, which has a game in reserve. Juventus is in 5th place with 33 points.

In the next round, Inter will play Udinese on 23 January, while Juventus will host Bologna on 24 January.

On January 11, Cristiano Ronaldo, Portuguese striker of the Italian FC Juventus, repeated the absolute world record for the number of goals scored in official matches.

The 35-year-old Ronaldo scored his 759th goal in the match of the 17th round of Serie A against Sassuolo (3: 1). Thus, the footballer repeated the absolute world record for the number of goals, which was set by the Czech forward Josef Bican in the period from 1935 to 1955.