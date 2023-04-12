Inter Milan forgot for one night its bad results in recent weeks and put the pass to the Champions League semifinals on track by winning 2-0 in their visit to Benfica, this Tuesday in the first leg of the quarterfinals.

Nicolo Barella, with a header in minute 51, and the Belgian Romelu Lukaku, from a penalty in minute 82, left the tie very expensive for the Italians.

The winner of this series will meet in the semifinals with the winner of the duel between Milan and Napoli, who will play their first quarterfinal match this Wednesday.

Inter ended a bad streak: more than a month without winning

Inter had not won a game since last March 5, when they beat Lecce 2-0, and this tie against Benfica came at a very difficult time, after having scored just one point in their last four Serie A games and having left the qualifying zone for the next Champions League.

The victory at the Estadio da Luz is a breather for his questioned coach, Simone Inzaghi, as he hopes to finish fulfilling his mission on Wednesday of next week, in the second leg in Milan.

Benfica, who is playing in the quarterfinals for the second consecutive season, will now need a comeback in Italy if they want to return to a semifinal of the top European tournament, something they have not achieved since 1990.

Benfica regrets the defeat against Inter. Photo: Jose Sena Goulao. efe

It is the second setback in their stadium for the Portuguese league leader in just four days, since last Friday they were defeated 2-1 on the same stage by Porto, who took advantage of this to reduce their deficit to seven points compared to his great rival.

Inter was effective in putting the series in their favor

In the first half the forces were level, without a clear dominator. Rafa Silva was close to opening the scoring for Benfica at minute 15, but a great intervention by the visiting goalkeeper, the Cameroonian André Onana, prevented him.

Joao Mario (19) and the Spanish Alejandro Grimaldo (33) also tried for the locals with shots that went slightly wide.

Inter arrived more punctually but they also had a great chance to take the lead before the break, with a shot by Francesco Acerbi (26) that skimmed the top corner. The Bosnian Edin Dzeko was on the verge of heading in the goal mouth in the 39th minute from a cross from Nicolo Barella.

Inter Milan vs. Benfica.

Barella himself was responsible for putting Inter ahead at minute 51, heading a cross from Alessandro Bastoni at the far post, who together with Denzel Dumfries was later key, at minute 54, to save his team in a commotion in the area that Benfica did not know how to take advantage.

In 1966 it was the Greek goalkeeper Odisseas Vlachodimos who avoided the second of the

Inter, in a counterattack that ended with a shot from the Armenian Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Benfica couldn’t find the way to draw. Grimaldo, in minute 72, sent again brushing the post. A VAR review dealt Inter’s second blow: the referee sanctioned a handball in the area by Joao Mario with a penalty and Lukaku, who had started as a substitute and who came into play at the hour of the game, scored in the 82nd minute despite that Vlachodimos guessed his pitching side.

The Giuseppe Meazza stadium will issue a ruling in eight days in this duel between European football legends, who once played in a final of this tournament, that of 1965, in which Inter, coached by Helenio Herrera, beat Benfica 1-0 of Eusebius.

with AFP