Inter remain optimistic about the renewal of Alessandro Bastoni’s contract, but after the meeting that took place at the headquarters in the late morning between the entire Nerazzurri management (manager Marotta, sporting director Ausilio and his deputy Baccin) and the agent of the left-handed defender, Tullio Tinti, the economic distance between supply and demand is considerable. The club was aware of the increase that “Basto” wants to see recognized because it had already tested the ground when the extension (one year plus option on the next) was signed for Darmian, who has the same agent as the number 95. Today, therefore, he only had confirmation by starting to talk in detail about numbers. In viale della Liberazione they will now be working on the new contract which will have to come into force on 1 July so as not to further weigh down this year’s wage bill. The parameters of the settlement agreement with UEFA must be respected and for this reason the accounts for 2022-23 must be… frozen.

IS FIVE MILLION ENOUGH?

Bastoni is linked to Inter until 30 June 2024 and now earns 3.5 million net plus bonuses. 15 months from the deadline it is clear that he is in a situation of strength, similar to the one in which Milan Skriniar found himself a year ago, these days. Inter don’t want to repeat a Skriniar case and this time they have the weapons to do it. What does it mean? Simple, having reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League, there has been a clear increase compared to the revenues expected at the beginning of the season. It will therefore not be necessary to sell a big name by 30 June. By that date one or two youngsters will be sold. And if the semifinal is achieved, there won’t be any need to sacrifice them either… Dumfries or Brozovic (with the former appearing to have more of a market) maybe they’ll leave after July 1st. With Bastoni who will instead remain with a new contract. In this regard, Tullio Tinti was optimistic today. “Alessandro is an Inter fan and he wants to stay here. It was only the first meeting and we are talking about his renewal”. Bastoni wants to be equated to the big names in the squad, namely Lautaro Martinez and Brozovic who exceed 6 million net of the fixed part and with bonuses they reach 6.5. An increase in salary from 3 million net to Inter seems too much, but there is the will to dialogue and to arrive at an Inter. Marotta, Ausilio and Baccin started by putting 5 million plus bonuses on the table, but they kept the possibility of a raise if Bastoni in turn comes to meet the club. The parties will keep in touch and will meet again shortly, at the turn of the double challenge with Benfica or immediately after. The stay in Milan of the former Atalanta, after the already “closed” one of Calhanoglu, is an absolute priority for Zhang’s club. However, if something goes wrong, Ale will be immediately put on the market and sold next summer. It is forbidden to lose him to zero like the Slovakian who will move to PSG as a free agent.