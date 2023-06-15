Inter transfer market, Newcastle on Barella. The offer of the Pif fund is ready

Piero Ausilio flies to London and new market rumors are unleashed between Inter and the Premier League. The most sensational concerns Nicolò Barella finished in Newcastle’s sights who wants to make a splash in midfield after qualifying for the next Champions League thanks to fourth place in the English league table. According to the British newspaper The Telegraph, the club owned by the Saudi fund PIF is ready to offer 50 million pounds (equal to 58.44 million euros) for the 26-year-old Italian midfielder. Barella is under contract with Inter until June 2026 and has a salary of 4.5 million euros net per season: obviously he is one of the players that the Nerazzurri club most want to keep in view of next season, but the Arab sirens could put the club and player in difficulty should an important relaunch arrive.

Inter transfer market, Lukaku and the negotiation with Chelsea

Piero Ausilio warms up the market axis between Inter and Chelsea in London. Many names, surveys and ideas on the table. The first is that of Romelu Lukaku: the Belgian forward will end his loan deal with Inter on 30 June and the Nerazzurri have no right or obligation to buy out; to bring Big Rom back to Milan we need to negotiate. The will of the Belgian attacker is to stay in Milan. The new blues coach Pochettino knows it, but Inter and Chelsea will have to study a new formula and the loan is not an option for the blues at the moment.

Inter, Koulibaly and Onana… the situation with Chelseto

