The watchword right now is not to spend and sharpen your wits in pursuit of possible opportunities. Yann Aurel Bisseck, the new Germany Under 21 captain, is a separate matter: the German of Cameroonian origin costs 7 million, the amount of the clause payable over two years, and is considered a low cost investment in the future. The speech will be closed with all the bureaucratic formalities and medical examinations when the German has concluded the European category. Now we need to find a “owner” to replace Skriniar. And Inter is looking for an opportunity, let’s say… a safe used one, unless it’s possible to borrow Chelsea’s Chalobah. There have also been contacts with the agents of the naturalized Englishman in the last few days (which the centre-back spent as a tourist in Milan), but this is considered a complicated trail because Trevoh is an important element in the Blues project, above all if (like everything suggests) Koulibaly will agree to go to Arabia, to Al Hilal.

Azpilicueta more than Matic

—

That’s why Inter are keeping their eyes peeled for opportunities for the greats to come, perhaps winking at players who can bring experience, to help Bisseck grow calmly. The Nerazzurri managers had tried to take Nacho on a free agent, before he renewed his contract with Real Madrid, and then on loan Koulibaly, now headed to Saudi Arabia. Among the names in the notebook at the moment, circled in red, there is that of César Azpilicueta who is a senator at Chelsea, but no longer an indispensable element. The idea is to try to include him in the “package” with Lukaku’s loan. The Spaniard, who will turn 34 in August and expires in 2014, is a winner (9 trophies with Chelsea, 4 with Marseille) and has experience to spare. After years as a right winger, he is now also a scorer in the three-man line. And then there’s Matip who, however, is less poised in Liverpool than Azpilicueta in the Blues. Last year he played little and the Reds are looking for another centre-back, but Matip is considered more of a centre-back for the back four and less of an “arm in arm”. However, it is an occasion that is being monitored.