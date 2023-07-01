Abrupt stop on the London-Milan axis. We are not talking about Romelu Lukaku, but about César Azpilicueta who until yesterday seemed to be heading to Inter after the end of his long experience with the Chelsea shirt. The Nerazzurri management had in fact identified him as a possible man of experience to flesh out a defensive department orphaned by Milan Skriniar and the player seemed well-disposed towards a new adventure in Italy. The latest news, on the other hand, tell of a decisive acceleration by Atlético Madrid which in fact snatches the 33-year-old from the hands of the Viale della Liberazione club, thanks to the will of the person concerned. The backlash is practically over because obviously the card weighs – for him and for those close to him – of returning to his homeland: it was 2010 when he left Osasuna for Marseille and, thirteen years later, nostalgia for Spain becomes feel.