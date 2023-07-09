There is still a shred of doubt but everything leads us to think that Tuesday will be the day of Yann Bisseck’s landing in Milan. The defender, who was bought by paying the 7 million clause he has with Aarhus in two installments, is back from Germany’s early elimination from the Under-21 European Championship and is now on vacation, but can’t wait to start the his professional adventure. Serie A is a great challenge for him: he knows that he will have to learn many things and he is ready to do it. The first step, however, are the medical visits and the signing of the contract which will make him the third signing of the season after Thuram and Frattesi.