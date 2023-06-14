DS Piero Ausilio’s mission to London began today. After yesterday’s meeting at the headquarters with President Zhang, the CEO Marotta, the coach Simone Inzaghi and the deputy director Baccin, Ausilio flew over the Channel to meet the representatives of Chelsea. The talks are scheduled between tonight and tomorrow: it is clearly a first meeting in which Inter will verify the Blues’ requests for confirmation of Lukaku’s loan and will ask for information on Koulibaly, Loftus-Cheek and Chalobah, but at the same time will listen the proposals for Onana and Dumfries, the two elements that have long been in the sights of the London club.