The talks are scheduled between tonight and tomorrow: the club will verify the Blues’ requests for confirmation of Lukaku’s loan and will ask for information on Koulibaly, Loftus-Cheek and Chalobah
DS Piero Ausilio’s mission to London began today. After yesterday’s meeting at the headquarters with President Zhang, the CEO Marotta, the coach Simone Inzaghi and the deputy director Baccin, Ausilio flew over the Channel to meet the representatives of Chelsea. The talks are scheduled between tonight and tomorrow: it is clearly a first meeting in which Inter will verify the Blues’ requests for confirmation of Lukaku’s loan and will ask for information on Koulibaly, Loftus-Cheek and Chalobah, but at the same time will listen the proposals for Onana and Dumfries, the two elements that have long been in the sights of the London club.
Viewfinder
—
Above all, the goalkeeper seems to be in the Blues’ sights and Inter will only sacrifice him if the offer is important. Let’s say about seventy million including the confirmation of Lukaku’s loan that Inzaghi does not want to lose. The summit scheduled for today and tomorrow will not be decisive but will lay the foundations for future business and will allow many things to be understood. Certainly, however, Chelsea and Inter will still see each other in this hot transfer market summer.
June 14th – 5.55pm
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Inter #Ausilio #London #meet #Chelsea #names #table
Leave a Reply