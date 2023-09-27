Zero goals for the attackers in the last two championship games. And with Arnautovic knocked out the only replacement is Sanchez, not yet at his best. But the club confirms that it does not want to return to the market to sign a free agent

Andrea Ramazzotti – MILAN

Inter's attack stalled. Suddenly. After the fireworks of the derby, characterized by the prowess of Thuram and the good performance of Lautaro, in the last two championship matches the strikers have scored zero goals. In the middle there was the flash of Toro who avoided defeat in the Champions League, on the field of Real Sociedad. A little little. In the last ten days the tiredness is perhaps making itself felt and, lacking a bit of brilliance, someone capable of changing the course of the match with one play would be needed. Now the European vice champions don't have that "someone" in attack. Because Arnautovic is injured and will be out for a few weeks. Because Sanchez is not yet in top form and has limited autonomy. And because Cuadrado, someone who could give something in the fiery finals by jumping the man with his dribbling, is currently out due to tendonitis.

THE MARKET DOUBT — We agree with the absences and the physiological decline of Martinez (author of 6 goals, including the Champions League) who up until now has always been a starter, but the discussion seems to be more complex. In the summer the revolution in the forward department (out for various reasons Lukaku, Dzeko and Correa, in Thuram, Arnautovic and Sanchez) did not seem to have strengthened the offensive department. Indeed… The Frenchman started off great in the first five matchdays and was also dangerous against Sassuolo in the first half. There is no question of him, even if in theory he had been taken to be the first change of Lu-La. Will the former Bologna and former Marseille players, both over 34, manage not to make the starters regret it when they are called into action? This is the question that bounces around in the heads of the Inter fans after the defeat against Dionisi's team. So far, of the four up front, only the Argentine and the French have beaten the opposing goalkeeper. While waiting for Marko's recovery, Inzaghi expects something more from the Chilean, who will perhaps be a starter in Salerno. Because it is true that Inter is the Serie A team that has scored the most (15 goals), but only 7 of these came from forwards. Won't they be few?

NO TURNOVER AHEAD — The reality is that now Inzaghi cannot ignore Toro, his captain, his most dangerous striker with the most goals in his DNA. Against Sassuolo the Argentine was visibly running low, but the Piacenza coach was unable to keep him on the bench as Allegri and Pioli did, winning the three points, with Vlahovic and Leao respectively. Because Inter are… short up front. Even more so after Arnautovic's knockout last Sunday in Empoli. In the pre-match the CEO Marotta at the microphones of Dazn confirmed that the club will not return to the market to replace the Austrian: "We won't take anyone and we hope that Marko's injury will be short. The team can make up for this defection." Unless in the next few hours the reflections on the topic change the direction (difficult) and lead the managers of Viale della Liberazione to call the Papu Gomez, the most attractive free agent on paper, Lautaro, Thuram and Sanchez will have to find the back of the net starting from Saturday's away match in Salerno. To aim for the second star, Inter must not repeat the mistakes of last season when they lost too many points against small-medium teams. In short, the defeat against Sassuolo must remain an isolated episode and Arechi needs an immediate response.