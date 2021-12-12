For the first time this season, Inter take the top spot thanks to a 4-0 win over Cagliari and Milan’s draw in Udine. Napoli, in 9 days, goes from first to fourth place, while Atalanta, quietly, is only three points from the record. Below, here is a train that gathers 9 teams in 8 points, from Fiorentina fifth to Turin thirteenth. And, among the Viola, the Vlahovic phenomenon does not stop, one step away from Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal record in the calendar year. We talk about it with the journalists of the Gazzetta dello Sport Vincenzo D’Angelo, Luigi Garlando, Maurizio Nicita, Andrea Elefante, Fabiana Della Valle, Pierfrancesco Archetti, Mario Pagliara and Luca Calamai.