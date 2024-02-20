Inter-Atlético Madrid Champions League night at San Siro

Inter-Atlético Madrid: Champions League night at San Siro between Simone Inzaghi and Diego Simeone's teams. The Nerazzurri are heading towards their twentieth scudetto and are determined. Cholo's team is currently fourth in La Liga with a five-point advantage – and one game more – over fifth-placed Athletic. Return to the Wanda Metropolitano on March 13th. Below are the probable lineups for the match.

For Inter the heaviest absence is Francesco Acerbi, De Vrij will be confirmed in his place in the middle of the Nerazzurri defence. Cuadrado and Sensi are also out, otherwise they are all at Inzaghi's disposal. Pavard and Bastoni with the Dutchman in defense in front of Sommer, in midfield a trio of Barella, Calhanoglu and Mkhitaryan. Darmian favorite on Dumfries on the right, Dimarco on the opposite out. Thuram with Lautaro Martinez in attack. Simeone recovers Morata, who however should start from the bench. Llorente could be confirmed in attack in the tandem with Griezmann. In midfield Saul with Koke and De Paul. The alternative is to give space to Depay with Llorente behind.

Inter-Atlético Madrid probable lineups

INTER (3-5-2): Sommer; Pavard, De Vrij, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Martinez. Coach: Inzaghi.

Available: Audero, Di Gennaro, Bisseck, Dumfries, Stankovic, Buchanan, Asllani, Frattesi, Klaassen, Carlos Augusto, Sanchez, Arnautovic.

ATLETICO MADRID (3-5-2): Oblak; Witsel, Gimenez, Hermoso; Molina, De Paul, Koke, Saul, Reinildo; Loorente, Griezmann. Coach: Simeone.

Available: Moldovan, Gomis, Savic, Gabriel Paulista, Barrios, Vermeeren, Lino, Riquelme, Correa, Memphis, Morata.

REFEREE: Kovacs (Romania). ASSISTANTS: Marinescu-Artene. 4th OFFICIAL: Fesnic. VAR: Fritz (Germany). ASS. VAR: Popa (Romania).