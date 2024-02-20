Inter-Atletico Madrid: odds

The fever is rising for the Champions League round of 16 match between Inter and Atletico Madrid. For betting enthusiasts there are unmissable odds. According to the Snai website the most probable combination is 2-0 for the Nerazzurri with Lautaro Martinez first scorer with odds of 25.



There second most played combination it's the1 to 0 for Inter with Lautaro first scorer: share at 28.

As regards thefinal result Snai pays the victory of Simone Inzaghi's boys 1.65, the draw 3.75 and the away victory of the Madrid team 5.75.

The goals for both teams, however, he is paid 1.87, while the no goal is 1.85.

Under/over chapter: under three goals the odds are 1.80. Above the two goals at 1.90

EXACT RESULT

1-0 6.50

2-0 7.75

2-1 8.50

3-0 13

3-1 14

3-2 28

4-0 28

4-1 28

4-2 55

4-3 125

0-1 14

0-2 33

1-2 18

0-3 90

1-3 55

2-355

0-4 175

1-4 150

2-4 125

3-4 150

0-0 9.25

1-1 7.25

2-2 18

3-3 70

4-4 200