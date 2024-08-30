Inter Atalanta live streaming, tv and probable lineups of the Serie A match

INTER ATALANTA STREAMING TV – Today, Friday 30 August 2024, at 20:45 Inter and Atalanta take to the field at the San Siro stadium in Milan, a match valid for the third day of Serie A 2024-2025. Where to watch Inter Atalanta live on TV and live streaming? Sky Sport or Dazn? Below are all the answers on how and where to watch the match in detail:

Where to watch it on TV and live streaming

The Serie A match between Inter and Atalanta will be visible live on TV on the online platform DAZN. Ample pre- and post-match coverage is planned with interviews with the protagonists and comments in the studio with various guests and experts. Inter Atalanta kick-off is scheduled for 20:45 today, Friday 30 August 2024. In this article we then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and in a completely legal way. Also because, we remind you, piracy is a crime.

The probable formations

We have seen where to watch Inter Atalanta on TV and live streaming, but who is playing? What are the probable formations? Let’s see together what the two coaches’ choices could be for today’s match:

Inter (3-5-2): Sommer; Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Taremi. Coach S. Inzaghi

Atalanta (3-4-1-2): Carnesecchi; De Roon, Djimsiti, Hien; Zappacosta, Ederson, Pasalici, Ruggeri; Brescianini; De Ketelaere, Retegui. Coach Gasperini

