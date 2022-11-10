Inzaghi’s team is hard at work in view of Sunday’s direct clash: a loaded and healthy group, the Croatian can return from the start. The use of de Vrij is also possible against the Goddess

After the good signal of reaction against Bologna, head already turned to the next match in Bergamo. At the Nerazzurri we are working to confirm the signs of recovery and end the year with a flourish, but also pay attention to the management of energy and muscles. That’s why, less than 24 hours after the tennis success against the rossoblu, Inzaghi and his staff opted for a light session of unloading. No effort and some regenerating exercises for the whole group, which showed up in Appiano in the afternoon full and healthy. From tomorrow he will resume forcing in view of the match against Atalanta.

TEAM IN HEALTH – Except for the three stops in the pits destined to return next year, namely Lukaku, D’Ambrosio and Darmian, Inzaghi will have no training problems for the last official match of 2022. Given the brilliant performance against the rossoblùs, it is not excluded that the technician decides to confirm the same starting eleven also against the Bergamo players, but if there is the possibility of at least one or two ballots. Tomorrow’s training will certainly give some more indications in this sense. In any case, everything suggests at least the return of Brozovic from the first minute, with the consequent return of Calhanoglu on the center left and the hijacking of Mkhitaryan on the bench. See also Fantacampionato, the defenders for the 3rd day: the players to be deployed

BALLOTAGES – The Croatian midfielder is returning gradually, without forcing excessively to avoid fatal relapses in the World Cup. That’s why the 9 ‘against Juve and the 29’ against Bologna, useful to better prepare for a top clash like the one in Bergamo. In the meantime, Inter have found in Calhanoglu a valid surrogate, but now Brozo is pounding to take back his place in the control room. Inzaghi will evaluate how to design the midfield between tomorrow and Saturday and will do the same with the defense, where a certain de Vrij hopes to return to the starting line. Here, too, we can talk about ballot, to see if with Acerbi (protagonist of a capital test with Bologna) or with Bastoni. There should be no doubts instead in the other roles, even if the good signals sent by Gosens have not gone unnoticed. To be understood only if Inzaghi will feel like giving up a Dimarco like this. Certainty is on the offensive, once again entrusted to DzeLa. See also A Maserati MC20 for a former Inter forward | FormulaPassion.it

