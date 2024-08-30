Inter overwhelm Atalanta 4-0 in the match valid for the third day of the Serie A 2024-2025 and climb to the top of the standings with 7 pointsin the company of Torino, victorious 1-0 on the pitch of Venezia in the other advance of today, August 30. In the all-black and blue challenge, the Italian champions coached by Inzaghi dominate with the own goal of Djimsiti, the goal of Barella and the brace of Thuram. Atalanta, with the second defeat in a row, remains at 3 points.

The match

Ready, steady, go and Inter breaks through. Thuram tries a low cross, Djimsiti tries to clear the area and instead puts the ball into Carnesecchi’s goal: 1-0 at 3′. The hosts continue to push and concede the encore in the 10th minute. This time the goal is all Barella’s doing, who scores a splendid left-footed volley from the edge of the area: 2-0 and Atalanta on the ropes. The Bergamo team tries to shake things up and comes alive in the 15th minute with a double chance. Sommer parries Zappacosta’s shot, then Retegui doesn’t find the right conclusion. Inter controls and digs in when the opportunity arises. In the 27th minute, Thuram accelerates and concludes with a left-footed shot, Djimsiti deflects and the ball hits the post.

After the dress rehearsal, the French striker scores in the 47th minute. The Orobic defense does not clear on the long lateral foul by Bastoni, Thuram thanks them and scores: 3-0 and game over. At 56′, Inter completes the poker and Thuram archives his personal double. Mkhitaryan’s assist, the striker is punctual: 4-0 and curtain with a good half hour to spare. Atalanta disappears and Inter almost scores a fifth goal. Dimarco’s offside nullifies the five goals, then it is the new arrival Arnautovic who saves Carnesecchi with a nap in front of the goal.