Inter beat Atalanta 3-2 in the match valid for the 37th day of Serie A 2022-2023. The formation coached by Inzaghi rises to 69 points, conquering the arithmetic qualification for the next Champions League. The Bergamo players remain at 61 and at most can aim for the Europa League.

THE MATCH

The challenge is unlocked immediately with a terrible one-two from the hosts. Ready, go and Inter strikes after a handful of seconds. Lautaro triggers Lukaku who dribbles Sportiello and signs the 1-0 after a minute. Atalanta, coldly hit, skidded and Inter doubled their lead in the 3rd minute. Sportiello denies Dimarco the goal but cannot oppose Barella’s tap-in: 2-0. The guests skidded, risking even conceding the third goal scored by Calhanoglu and canceled for offside. In the 36th minute, Atalanta suddenly returned to the game: Pasalic resolved the scrum born from a corner, a perfect shot and 2-1. Inter maintained control of the match in the second half, created chances for the trio and scored in the 77th minute. Lukaku invents for Brozovic who offers the ball to Lautaro, you just have to deposit the 3-1 on goal. Before the end credits, Muriel stamps: 3-2, curtain.