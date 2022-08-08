Off to the final sprint at Inter before the league debut in Lecce set for Saturday. The team resumed training on the fields of Pinetina after the rest day granted yesterday by the coach and there was great expectation to understand what Brozovic’s conditions were, who stopped on Friday for a calf problem that prevented him from taking part in the friendly against Villarreal: the medical staff retains a cautious optimism, but the further investigations carried out today have highlighted the presence of muscle fatigue. That’s why, while the rest of the group regularly attended the afternoon training session, Brozo limited himself to a few exercises in the gym. Inzaghi expects to have it available within two or three days at the most.

The team only had a training session in the late afternoon, also receiving a visit from the president Steven Zhang, who arrived in Appiano around 6 pm. an almost full troop. The only absentee, in fact, was Brozovic, for whom a personal work program was prepared. The good news is that the calf pain is gradually disappearing, but the latest tests carried out suggest going there with lead feet. The extent of the contracture accused by the Croatian on Friday is not particularly worrying, but to see him back on the pitch with his teammates, we will have to wait a few more days. Perhaps two or three, according to the coach’s estimates, that he expects to be able to field the Croatian in Lecce from the first minute or in any case to have him available in case of need during the match in progress. If the recovery proceeds as in the last two days, Brozo could return regularly to the group as early as Wednesday, but his use in the last test scheduled just the day after tomorrow against the Sant’Angelo, Serie D team, is to be excluded. the midfielder will return to work with the rest of his teammates between Thursday and Friday, to then evaluate their possible use in Lecce.