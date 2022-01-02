Even in an apparently perfect Inter – and league leaders at +4 over Milan – there are some things to fix in the January transfer market. Inzaghi asked the management for some reinforcements, which is why Ausilio and Marotta set to work to find a left winger who could act as deputy Perisic. But first we need to make room, and that Aleksandar Kolarov could end up on the sale list who is finding less and less space in the Nerazzurri. The contract expires in June, but if Inter were able to find him an accommodation already in this market, he would save about 1.2 million gross which instead will have to be paid in case of stay until the end of the season.

WITHDRAWAL HYPOTHESIS – Already in the summer there was talk of the possible farewell of the Serbian defender, with the possible destination of Sinisa Mihajlovic’s Bologna. The rossoblùs were looking for an experienced defender and were really thinking about Kolarov, but in the end nothing came of it. It is not excluded, however, that the Bologna track may reopen in recent weeks. In the last few days, meanwhile, some rumors have been chasing each other according to which the former Lazio and Rome are also thinking about retiring from football: in November he turned 36, this season he played just 4 games, all as a substitute and always less than 20 minutes; the body is no longer the same, it struggles to get back into shape and every now and then it also has to deal with some muscle problems.

THE SUBSTITUTES – Inter meanwhile is working to find a solution in case of Kolarov’s farewell: the first idea is to anticipate Kostic’s arrival by six months from Eintracht Frankfurt: convincing the Germans will not be easy, but Marotta will make an attempt. The alternative is an old acquaintance of Italian football: Lucas Digne, ex Roma and today at Everton. He could come on loan, but only if Kolarov frees a slot in Inzaghi’s squad.