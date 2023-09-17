There he was, the hero of the derby. At 34, he should be in the waning phase of his career, caught in the grip of teammates as strong as him and younger than him, but instead he almost never starts from the bench. Henrikh Mkhitaryan himself showed the reason with his fundamental contribution in Inter-Milan, well beyond the brace with which he earned the cover of the derby which was dominated and won 5-1. “We are very happy – explained the Armenian at the end of the match -, especially me. We started the season very well, we want to give continuity. Have we won five derbies? With our fans we can do everything, I want to thank them for their support. We have to move forward all together, let’s see what will happen in the end.”

The words

—

While fans and professionals are wondering why Davide Frattesi has not yet made his debut as a starter with the Inter shirt, Mkhitaryan not only reiterates with facts that he deserves Simone Inzaghi’s hierarchy, but underlines in words that for him the question is not a worry: “There are 25 of us in the team, it doesn’t matter if I start from the beginning or on the bench. The coach will choose, it doesn’t matter who plays and who doesn’t play. We have to be like the bricks of a wall, one next to the other”. Clear and effective metaphor, to then be projected onto team objectives. Mkhitaryan’s ambition is evident, even if humility is never lacking when it comes to the Armenian: “We want the second star. We have changed half the team, but those who have arrived know very well what it means to play for Inter: you see how they make the difference. Scudetto? Let’s go slowly, step by step.”