Working dinner for Inter. The CEO Marotta, sporting director Ausilio and his deputy Dario Baccin, after the afternoon summit at the headquarters with Simone Inzaghi, went to dinner together with the CEO. of Sassuolo Carnevali and DS Rossi to talk about Davide Frattesi. The Nerazzurri are very interested in the Roman midfielder and reiterated that if Brozovic leaves, they want Frattesi. Juventus and Roma are also in the blue, but Napoli and Milan have also asked for information in recent weeks, only to be answered by Carnevali that it costs 35-40 million. Inter are ready to offer striker Samuele Mulattieri, who scored 12 goals for Frosinone promoted to Serie A, as a partial counterpart. The Nerazzurri club has also offered other young players, but not midfielder Giovanni Fabbian Reggina was the author of a grenade season. It is considered an important prospectus and, barring a really important evaluation (at Casadei…), it will remain under control like Valentin Carboni and Oristanio.