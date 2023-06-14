The Nerazzurri executives are ready to put Mulattieri’s card and money on the plate. Nor should we discard the lead that leads to Milinkovic Savic and that for Loftus-Cheek, one of the names that will be analyzed in the upcoming London summit of ds Ausilio with Chelsea
Working dinner for Inter. The CEO Marotta, sporting director Ausilio and his deputy Dario Baccin, after the afternoon summit at the headquarters with Simone Inzaghi, went to dinner together with the CEO. of Sassuolo Carnevali and DS Rossi to talk about Davide Frattesi. The Nerazzurri are very interested in the Roman midfielder and reiterated that if Brozovic leaves, they want Frattesi. Juventus and Roma are also in the blue, but Napoli and Milan have also asked for information in recent weeks, only to be answered by Carnevali that it costs 35-40 million. Inter are ready to offer striker Samuele Mulattieri, who scored 12 goals for Frosinone promoted to Serie A, as a partial counterpart. The Nerazzurri club has also offered other young players, but not midfielder Giovanni Fabbian Reggina was the author of a grenade season. It is considered an important prospectus and, barring a really important evaluation (at Casadei…), it will remain under control like Valentin Carboni and Oristanio.
Milinkovic and Loftus-Cheek
—
Frattesi isn’t the only element that Inter thinks of to reinforce the midfielder. Inzaghi would like Milinkovic Savic, expiring in 2024 with Lazio, and mentioned his name in today’s meeting. Marotta knows that dealing with Lotito is not easy, but an attempt will be made for the Serbian. Especially if Inter sell Brozovic. The Piacenza coach underlined the need to insert a physically strong midfielder and the alternative to Milinkovic could be Loftus Cheeks who will be one of the names discussed in the upcoming DS Ausilio summit in London with Chelsea.
June 13, 2023 (change June 13, 2023 | 23:52)
