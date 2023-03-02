The chosen area is near the Forum, on the border with Rozzano. Land “blocked” three years ago. There is the ok of the two Municipalities: in view of Milan-Cortina, the anti-traffic plan is ready
Now everyone knows that the Inter stadium is not a mythological and mysterious creature. Not a bluff for skilled poker players. It is a real and concrete project, the result of a foresighted move by Zhang’s management: the first decisive steps were already taken three years ago to option the land in the hinterland on which to build an all-Nerazzurri facility in the future, very close to another temple of city sport such as the Assago Forum.
