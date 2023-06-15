The striker owned by the Gunners is valued at 40 million after 21 goals with Reims. Contacts with Chelsea to keep Lukaku and have Koulibaly. The Blues, however, want to monetize: patience will be needed

Vincenzo D’Angelo and Andrea Ramazzotti

Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio has been in London since yesterday for a series of market meetings with agents, intermediaries and executives. Today, after other face-to-face meetings, he will return to Milan with no deals concluded (it was difficult to think of closing them… on the first try), but with clearer ideas on many hot names. From Lukaku to Koulibaly, from Balogun to Onana, from Loftus-Cheek to Dumfries: there are many players, incoming and outgoing, of which the manager spoke.

The face-to-face with Chelsea was useful for reiterating the concept agreed at the summit with Inzaghi on Tuesday: the Belgian must be part of next year’s attack together with Lautaro. The coach also wants Onana’s confirmation in goal who, however, the Blues have been following for some time: the interest in the Cameroonian has been reaffirmed also to make Inter understand that they cannot have Lukaku and Koulibaly on loan without a sacrifice. Boehly’s executives want to monetize the transfers of the striker and the defender, paid 155 million in all. It’s a message to sailors: no presents. But Lukaku doesn’t give up and, despite being involved in the national team, his mind is close to Inter. He will repeat that he wants to stay in Milan and, like last year, he hopes to be satisfied by the end of June. See also The ratings of all Real Madrid footballers in the FIFA 23 video game

And then there’s Koulibaly who the Blues no longer consider essential for their project, but who is fine in London and wants to prove he’s from Chelsea. Ausilio met with his agents to understand the situation because the former Napoli player is appreciated by the management and by Inzaghi. It’s not an easy deal. For the will of the English not to lend an element of his weight and because Kalidou is thinking of a ransom. As happened in Naples, after a disappointing first season: in his second year, with Sarri on the bench, he became one of the best defenders in Europe. Now he wants to convince Pochettino, but in the Blues house there are too many central players in the squad in view of a season without commitments in Europe. And Colwill, starlet from 2003 who starred at Brighton, will also return, who will claim his space. That’s why today Koulibaly is considered redundant by Chelsea. Inter is stuck on loan, with the request to the player to reduce – and by a lot – the salary, today of ten million per season. Two conditions currently difficult to reconcile, then we’ll see. KK had been a request from Tuchel who would like him back with him at Bayern. See also Former NBA player gathers his entire team and confesses that he is gay: video

Said of the desire to reconstitute Lula and the doubtful Dzeko, tempted by Fenerbahce, there is the question of the striker who will replace Correa, followed in Turkey (but will he accept?). Ausilio has tested the waters for Arsenal-owned Folarin Balogun, but has scored 21 times in Ligue 1 for Reims this season. Since the Nerazzurri signing campaign will have to end with profits (not 80 million as expected in 2022-23, but 50-60), the ideal would be to have the American on loan, but Arsenal want to monetize it and are asking for 40 million for then assault Rice. It will not be easy. Premier League polls continue for Dumfries, but no offers at the moment.

And then there’s the midfielder who has long been in Maldini’s and Massara’s sights for Milan. Inter are thinking about it, but for now the priority is to have one between Frattesi and Milinkovic. Better without giving up anyone between Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu and Mkhitaryan. Possible? Frattesi, who starts from a low salary, is the favorite of the management because with Sassuolo it is possible to insert a counterpart (Mulattieri); Lazio just want money for the Serbian. See also London confirms its "full support" for America after the hostage-taking

