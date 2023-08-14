Found an agreement with the rossoblù club. The player has a two-year contract worth 3.7 million net per season. It will benefit from the Growth Decree. On Wednesday medical visits and on Saturday he will be available to Inzaghi for his debut against Monza
Marko Arnautovic is from Inter. An agreement has been found with Bologna: the Rossoblù will receive 8 million plus 2 in bonuses. To the player, who will benefit from the two-year Growth Decree of 3.7 million plus bonuses. The attacker will be in Milan tomorrow and will undergo medical tests on Wednesday.
#InterArnautovic #million #Bologna #bonuses #Tomorrow #Marko #Milan
Leave a Reply