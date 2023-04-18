Inzaghi must defend the 2-0 of the first leg. But the eventual semifinal against the Devil ignites everyone: there is a desire to cancel the 2003 knockout

Here there is no need for prizes to motivate, to push the team towards results. Everything goes more smoothly here, because the Champions League prepares itself. Because Istanbul is no longer just a dream, but a goal. Everyone, inside and outside Inter, has a clear path to follow. And then there are the preferences. Desires, for different reasons: technical, environmental, historical. And they all lead in the same direction: there is a desire for Milan, for the derby, for a semifinal that would be worth a rematch after 20 years.

Inter want the semi-final and they want it against Pioli’s team. President Steven Zhang wants it, who made no secret of it even after qualifying with Porto, hoping for a match with the Rossoneri already in the quarterfinals. Zhang feels the derby like no other challenge, Inter-Juve doesn’t care. And the idea of ​​being able to reaffirm city supremacy after the success of Riyadh, but above all after the Scudetto lost last season which represents his biggest disappointment, fascinates and stimulates him. To tell the truth, even the managing director Beppe Marotta, who told the Gazzetta just a month ago: “A derby in the Champions League would be fascinating, exciting, suggestive. Even better if you could play in Istanbul”. There hadn’t been a draw yet. The crossing is now only possible in the semifinals. See also Milan, accelerated with Lilla for Botman. But Newcastle are lurking

A crossroads that is also popular in Eppan. Because everything is known about Milan, even more than about Naples. And in the locker room the concept is clear and shared. Inter have already beaten Milan twice this season. In Riyadh, when there was a trophy up for grabs, the match was never in question. And even in the first leg in the championship, when Lautaro and his teammates were defeated, regrets were very high, because all the protagonists are still convinced that they actually “gave” that match to their opponents, with an infinite series of mistakes. So let’s welcome the fourth and fifth seasonal crossing. Much more than the challenge against Napoli, defeated yes at San Siro in January, but which has less conventional, less faced, generally more feared technical and tactical weapons. But the reasoning does not only apply to players. Think of Simone Inzaghi. It’s hard for him to have preferences, at such high levels. But for the coach, set to part ways at the end of the season, defeating his city rivals in a Champions League semi-final would taste very sweet. It would be much more than a treat. It would be a medal to keep in the drawer, which alone in all probability would not be enough to change the coach’s fate, if it is true as it is true that the club has already established contacts around Europe for his successor. And Inzaghi himself knows it, those around him do nothing to hide it from the whole world. See also F1 | The Sao Paulo Grand Prix lap after lap

But the derby is gold for everyone. And here we are not talking about receipts, which would also be millionaires (but in the end they would be in any case, for any semi-final). The derby is gold for the fans: it’s difficult to take a poll, of course. But the idea of ​​taking revenge on the 2003 semi-final is too fascinating not to hope to follow it. Because that crossing 20 years ago meant so much for the history of Milan but also for the Nerazzurri. Those who were there have not forgotten, those who weren’t there had it told. Here, with Benfica there is also room for this motivation, assuming that tonight Pioli’s team will emerge victorious from the Maradona stadium. And perhaps, on the subject of revenge to be taken, a thought could also go to the quarter-finals of 2005, with Milan’s double victory between the two matches. The derby is in everyone’s mind, between the past, present and future. The derby is the jackpot that can change the sign of a season. Or the alarm signal that tells everyone to evacuate, from the city, from Appiano, from Inter. Winning or saying goodbye, going to the final or abandoning yourself to the greatest disappointment: well, the Nerazzurri world would like to take this risk. It will also depend on what Milan do tonight against Spalletti. But it will also depend on Inter’s mind, which usually never betrays in the Champions League. And maybe that’s why…”give us Milan”, it’s almost like hearing these words. See also Sacchi: "Juve, that's not football. Allegri and Emery only thought about not conceding a goal."

