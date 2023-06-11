Istanbul – The night of regrets and triumph. On the two sides of the scales in the Champions League final in Istanbul, Inter and the hugely favored City are in equilibrium: what breaks it to give the English club its first cup are Rodri’s goal and Nerazzurri errors on the sills, which are worth a defeat really bitter. The longed-for ‘Treble’ arrives for Guardiola, Manchester City wins the first Champions League in its history and the Catalan coach goes to heaven.

Italian football has also achieved its hat-trick: three defeats in as many European finals this season. After Rome and Fiorentina, it’s up to Inter, narrowly beaten, 1-0 as often happens in the matches that assign the continental title. However, this time the regret is even more intense, because the distances between a stellar City and the Nerazzurri team tonight were really very small. Inter didn’t just contain their opponents, they had the chance to win. On this occasion, a curious statistic is also confirmed according to which the goal that awards the Big Ears Cup comes between the 40th and 65th minute. So it was this time too, with Rodri who pounced on a ball received by Bernardo Silva, who had gone away on the right and had been good at serving the assist (with an unfortunate deviation from Acerbi) which helped his teammate to beat Onana. Thus Pep Guardiola can break the taboo of the Champions League that had eluded him so far away from Barcelona, ​​and celebrate the umpteenth triumph of his career as a coach, the one n.36. But tonight in Istanbul he was not the poet of football or the inventor of a game that has no equal. Of course, his team was also good at overcoming the handicap of De Bruyne lost to injury after half an hour but the announced show didn’t take place. He counted on winning and that was enough to drive the thirty thousand who arrived from Manchester crazy.

Lukaku misses the equalizer in Istanbul (ap)

However, it was Inter who made the match at the Olimpico Ataturk, especially in the first, who still regret the two chances that didn’t materialize in the second half, with Dimarco’s crossbar in the 26th minute and Lukaku’s header a couple of minutes to go. As if to say that, once again, Simone Inzaghi had prepared well for a final, even if today this is of little use to alleviate his disappointment. The alchemies of the Inter technician also proved to be spot on to stop Haaland, dry for the fifth consecutive game and dangerous only in the 27th minute with a nice shot from a tight angle, saved by Onana, but even having stopped the dreaded Norwegian wasn’t enough and it was the second defeat in the last 13 games for the Nerazzurri, certainly the most bitter. Driven by a cheer higher than that of the Citizens supporters, Inter started well to the point that they expected a catwalk of the English champions were disappointed, due to a much more balanced match than one could expect, and contrary to certain bookmakers predictions. Inter played on an equal footing with City, defending well as a team and paying the utmost attention in the non-possession phase to then restart, often on the left with Dimarco, one of his best, unlike Calhanoglu, perhaps excited by the fact to play in Turkey, which did not give quality to the midfield. In the second half, City played more effectively and with authority, but in the 13th minute a mistake by Bernardo Silva paved the way for Lautaro Martinez, who however had his shot saved by Ederson, and perhaps that was the signal that the game was turning. In fact, thirteen minutes later Silva made up for the mistake he made just before by serving the winning assist to Rodri. And that was enough for City to win, also because in the 89th minute Lukaku wasted, also thanks to Ederson’s quick reflexes, the chance that he could have taken the match to extra time. On balance, it’s Manchester City’s night, as predicted but certainly not with the expected script. It ends with Inzaghi’s players astonished on the sidelines, City’s players embracing each other under the eyes of Ceferin and Erdogan and the English fans singing ‘Blue Moon’. The Inter fans, at the Ataturk stadium and in Piazza Duomo, weep and applaud their players. In the most bitter night for Inter Milan.

Inzaghi: “I complimented the boys”



“I complimented the lads, they were great, they played a great match. Of course, it hurts. We lost a final that we wanted at all costs but they must be proud. I wouldn’t trade these players for anyone and today the whole world he saw why”. It is a bitter Simone Inzaghi, but at the same time proud of him who, after the match, comments on his Inter’s defeat in the Champions League final against Manchester City, on the occasion superior to their rivals only in terms of points. “We conceded little against a very strong team– adds the technician -. There are many regrets in us but we must be proud. I gave my parents a huge hug, it’s part of sport and football to win or lose. The whole world saw what a game Inter played, and the pride they put on the pitch. But we will try again, we want to return to the Champions League final, because we have the potential to do so.”

“I want to compliment and express all my appreciation to the staff, players and coach for what they did on the pitch. They played an incredible game and gave 100%, proving they are second to none.” Inter president Steven Zhang displays fair play when analyzing the Champions League final. “At the same time I want to congratulate City – he adds – because they played a great season. We are proud to have reached this final, to have played against the best and to have had the possibility to show our qualities without fear”. Federico Dimarco was one of Inter’s best, e try to analyze clearly what was seen in the field in Istanbul. “We are still so disappointed because we played on an equal footing with Manchester City – he says – and we’re sorry we lost the most important match. We gave 120% but it wasn’t enough, but let’s not forget that Guardiola’s team was built to win the Champions League, but for us, unfortunately, the ball didn’t go in.” “I’m sorry, I’m really sorry to have lost this final . he repeated -. But for what Inter has done this year in the Champions League, this final must be a starting point and not a point of arrival”. At Manchester City, enthusiasm is obviously sky high, because the ‘Treble’ has become a reality: the Champions League after the championship and the FA Cup.

The protagonist of the victory in Istanbul was Rodri, author of the decisive goal. “I never thought, not even in my dreams when I was little and even today when I go to train – says the Spaniard -, of reaching the final here, playing as badly as in the first half and scoring the winning goal. Sometimes finals are like that, but in the end we deserved it“. The most excited appears Erling Haaland, even moved, who can only say: “it’s incredible, incredible. This victory means everything to me”. More composed, and talkative, John Stones. “He was the thing we were missing, the piece we needed to complete the mosaic – he says – and now I’m so happy that I can’t explain it, I can only To say it is a great pleasure to be part of this team that has made history, we are the only second team to have achieved the ‘Treble’, it’s a fantastic feeling.”