Perisic, Dumfries, Sanchez, Lautaro and Gagliardini resolve the grenade practice for the sixth straight win (with 103 goals in 2021). Barella, warned, skips Turin

Notice to the championship. Inzaghi’s Inter have a lot of fun and are damn serious. It seems an oxymoron, but in Salerno it declines in the sixth consecutive victory in the league (fifth without conceding a goal), with an adjoining first mini escape, waiting for the Roma of the former Mou to try to stop Atalanta, another Nerazzurri scoring machine tomorrow, and that on Sunday Milan and Napoli take away points in the direct match. Of course, it could not have been a Salernitana too poor technically and with the well-known extra-field problems to constitute a real test, but the goals of Perisic (in the fourth center, how many in the entire season of the Scudetto), Dumfries, Sanchez, Lautaro and Gagliardini are even few as expressed. In short, there has never been a game. And the Italian champions go to bed at +4 on the second. And with 43 points, two more than last year’s ride in the whole first leg, so with a match still to be played.

First half – Colantuono draws Salernitana with a 5-3-2 adding Bogdan in the back line and relies on Ribery’s flare-ups to trigger Simy. Surprisingly, Inzaghi rests Skriniar and focuses on D’Ambrosio behind, with Dumfries and Perisic on the outside and Sanchez preferred to Lautaro to support Dzeko. The Bosnian himself opens the carousel of Nerazzurri occasions. In fact, Inter does not accuse the dizziness of record and immediately suffocates the opponent by fielding all the weapons available: game changes, dialogue in the strait, overlapping and domination in the air game. Just from a corner of Calhanoglu on 11 ‘the game unlocks: Coulibaly loses Perisic at the near post and the Croatian with a cold head Fiorillo. Inter (headed 12th goal, 15th on inactive ball) seems to be in another category and is close to doubling with a diagonal from Dumfries that exalts the Campanian goalkeeper. The Salernitana lives off the flare-ups of Ribery, who at 30 ‘catches the cut of the former Obi, but Handanovic closes the mirror well. And shortly after Inter placed the second lethal bite. With a brilliant verticalization, at 33 ‘Brozovic opens the amaranth defense in two like an apple and triggers Dzeko, good at seeing the insertion of Dumfries whose right presses himself on the crossbar, bounces to the ground and returns to the field, but after the the ball had abundantly crossed the goal line. Inzaghi’s team does not loosen their grip, it gives the idea of ​​having fun while maintaining high concentration. The opponent then invites her to the wedding trying to attack and leaving suicidal spaces. Dzeko eats the 3-0 again from Calha’s corner, then Gyomber and Bogdan are miraculous on two counterattacks by Sanchez.

Second half – The overwhelming power of the guests continues at the beginning of the second half with an emblematic action. In fact, at 49 ‘D’Ambrosio receives from Barella and with his left splinters the post, but in the area there is also the other arm Bastoni. Almost a tactical arrogance, if it weren’t for the fact that the team always remains short. And good at flushing out the opponent, and then restarting. Like in the 51st minute, when Coulibaly hits the Nerazzurri wall and Sanchez first starts and then ends with a deadly diagonal a restart orchestrated by Dzeko and finished by the usual Calha, with the eighth assist in less than a group. Dead and buried match, Inzaghi removes Bastoni, Barella (the only one not sparkling, indeed booked for a useless foul on Gagliolo that will cost him the match on Wednesday with Turin) and Sanchez himself for Dimarco, Vidal and Lautaro, in one fell swoop. immediately close to scoring. Obviously in the head. Instead, the Bull hits the mark (the fifth in a row) with a right from the center of the area at the end of the umpteenth action that looks like a prolonged bull. An abysmal difference, which should also make us reflect on the advisability of insisting on the A with 20 teams. Despite the substitutes Djuric and Gondo, in the end the best action of the hosts lay. On the other hand, almost at the end of the day, Gagliardini drops the pokerissimo.

