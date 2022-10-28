For the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic, the Shareholders’ Meeting of Inter was held in attendance and approved the 2022 financial statements

Inter’s 2022 budget approved. The results improve: the growth is approximately 75 million in consolidated revenues which stand at 439.6 million (including capital gains), against 364.7 million in the previous budget.

Net of everything, the increase in revenues is around 140 million. And the loss of 140 million is also reduced by 105 – thanks to the sale of Lukaku, who then returned on loan, and Hakimi – compared to 245.6 million in 2021.

Steven Zhangthe Nerazzurri president, said: “In this complex period, many things have changed, but not our love for Inter and our passion.

These They were three difficult years, but we faced them together with determination and ambition, winning 3 titles after 11 years of waiting.

We had the courage to face the pandemic with dynamism and the ability to win and stay at the top.



The future of the company has never been in questionand our vision for Inter is clear.



Our commitment is long-termaimed at guaranteeing a future worthy of the history of our colors.



It is necessary to continue on this path, driven by sporting ambition, thanks to the passion of our fans all over the world.

It is for them that the club is fighting for the second star, for victory on all playing fields, and is committed on all institutional tables to ensure a sustainable growth project for this sector.



We ended last season with pride, having won two new trophies and conquered the round of 16 of the Champions League, a historic milestone that the club had been missing for 10 years, and which we repeated this year in a group in which everyone gave us for dead. Congratulations to Mr. Inzaghi and to all the players. “

The president of Inter, in difficulty because the Chinese banks are chasing him – is accused of having pretended to have no property and the first hearing will take place at the Court of Milan on 8 March 2023 – reiterates that the team is not for sale.

After Zhang’s speech, the CEO of Sport took the floor Giuseppe Marotta: “We finished last season with pride, having won two new trophies and conquered the round of 16 of the Champions League, a historic milestone that the Club had been missing for 10 years, and which we repeated this year in a group in which everyone gave us for doomed.



Our Primavera won their tenth Scudettowe are now the first in Italy to have won the first youth star.

The women’s team is also pursuing an ambitious path. In preparing for the 2022/2023 season we have concluded targeted and important inbound and outbound operations, within the parameters we had set for ourselves, and we have built a team that does not want to set limits and who wants to face the run-up that awaits us in the championship with the awareness and the desire to be able to continue winning “.

Finally, the Corporate CEO spoke Alessandro Antonello: “The results of the 2021/2022 exercise mark a return to a positive trend. In fact, we recorded the new sales recordafter that of the 2018-2019 season, and made an important reduction in losses.

We have resumed our virtuous path of growth, even though the road ahead of us is still long and challenging.



Our goal is, as always, to accompany the highest sporting competitiveness with financial sustainability. The consolidation of the Club’s sources of income necessarily passes from the enhancement and expansion of the Nerazzurri brand, offering experiences and contents to fans from all over the world and with the language of the younger generations, but also and above all from infrastructural investments, including the most important is the project for the new stadium “.

