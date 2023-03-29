Inter worried about Hakan Calhanoglu’s condition. The Turkish midfielder, who started in the match against Croatia valid for the Euro 2024 qualifiers, went off after about half an hour of play due to a muscle problem in the adductor of his right thigh. Fenerbahce midfielder Ismail Yuksek has replaced him. There will be more news at the end of the game. Meanwhile, the Inter midfielder’s match lasted 35 minutes, then he slumped to the ground on the edge of the area and touched his right leg, only to walk off the field limping and gritting his teeth in annoyance. Tomorrow he will return to Italy and will undergo instrumental tests by the medical staff of Inter.