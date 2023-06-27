In home Inter they all get married. As some would say, love always triumphs. After the wedding of Lautaro And Augustinethose of Sticks And Camillathose of Gagliardini And Nicole here’s another Nerazzurri player who said yes. It’s about Frederick Dimarco, who married his historical partner Giulia. The couple already have two beautiful daughters. Silvia Slitti, Pazzini’s wife and coveted wedding planner, took care of the organization of the ceremony and party.