Big party at Inter, Dimarco got married too
In home Inter they all get married. As some would say, love always triumphs. After the wedding of Lautaro And Augustinethose of Sticks And Camillathose of Gagliardini And Nicole here’s another Nerazzurri player who said yes. It’s about Frederick Dimarco, who married his historical partner Giulia. The couple already have two beautiful daughters. Silvia Slitti, Pazzini’s wife and coveted wedding planner, took care of the organization of the ceremony and party.
Weddings, what a tour de force
Naturally, numerous comrades from Inter were present at Federico Dimarco’s wedding. Federica, wife of Barella, shared some images of the Inter group present at the wedding of the Nerazzurri winger. “You don’t change a winning team”, Federica commented ironically, referring to the group also present at Bastoni’s wedding. Present in the shot of the wedding party Samir Handanovic, Matteo Darmian, Alex Cordaz and Nicolò Barella with their respective companions. Federico Dimarco also got married in Puglia, in a farmhouse in Savelletri.
