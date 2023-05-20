In the penultimate round of Serie A, the Nerazzurri were on the pitch early due to television needs. Marotta: “Safety of players at risk”

Filippo Conticello-Alessandra Gozzini

Inter have so many thoughts on their mind in this crazy end of May: various cups, finals to play, mountains to climb and Champions League to secure on the pitch, even through the championship. In this subtle balance, the Nerazzurri stumbled over the calendar, in a completely unexpected way, and didn’t take it well. The anger of the Nerazzurri mounted as soon as the definitive composition of the penultimate round of the championship was discovered, the one that will see Inzaghi’s team host Gasperini’s Atalanta at home: the match, delicate due to the very high stakes on the pitch and already sold out, it will be played on Saturday 27 at 20.45. In advance, therefore, despite the fact that just three days before Inter was engaged in Rome in the final of the Italian Cup against Fiorentina. And tomorrow, 72 hours before the final against the Viola, the trip to Naples is also scheduled. The decision, which compresses the Nerazzurri’s commitments even more, infuriated the club and it was the managing director Beppe Marotta who exploded: “It is incomprehensible to have brought forward to Saturday a match that could have been played even on Monday. Doing so puts the safety of the players at risk who are forced to play three games in a week, with an Italian Cup final in the middle which could even extend beyond regular time,” he told the Gazzetta. See also Nairo Quintana, does a door close? Movistar signs a former boss at Arkea

The controversy — Whatever the duration of the Coppa Italia final, the Nerazzurri will return on charter Wednesday only late at night and the following day will naturally be dedicated to light work, the classic unloading. In any case, this final against Fiorentina falls between two tough and delicate matches in terms of Champions qualification: the first tomorrow at the San Paolo against the champions Napoli, the second against the Goddess, which feeds residuals from fourth place. Given that the Nerazzurri have had their first week totally “free” for over a month from 28 to 4 June, Zhang’s club expected more understanding: already a Sunday choice would not have caused this discontent and, instead, they weighed the television needs . The risk to the “safety” of Inter players should be read above all in light of the Champions League final: losing players due to too much stress in yet another high-voltage week would be a great regret when thinking of City. And even Fiorentina, opponents of the Italian Cup on Wednesday 24, has the same compression problems in the same period: even the Italian sends his players onto the pitch tomorrow, in Turin, and then 72 hours after the first final, hosts Roma at the Franchi. This choice, however, is more obligatory, due to the Giallorossi’s Europa League final in Budapest on the 31st. See also Atalanta starts off on the right foot in Marassi: 2-0 at Sampdoria, Toloi and Lookman decide

Priority — In any case, the composition of the 37th round, the penultimate of Serie A, was made official yesterday. It was first necessary to know the outcome of the European matches involving the Italian teams. Once the verdicts are known, here is the announcement of the day, scheduled from Friday 26 May to Sunday 28. In addition to Inter, Fiorentina and Roma are on the field in the first advance on Saturday, that of 18.00. The preparation for the final act of the Giallorossi’s European challenge, as mentioned, had priority. From this point of view, Serie A moved in parallel with La Liga: Sevilla, Mou’s opponent in the Europa League final, will play at home against Real Madrid on Saturday at 7 pm. The choice of Fiorentina-Roma is dictated by international calendar, that of Inter-Atalanta from television needs. The thirty-seventh matchday will be open on Friday Salernitana-Udinese (18.30) and Samp-Sassuolo (20.45). Saturday at 3pm Spezia-Turin; Sunday lunch with Verona-Empoli, followed by Bologna-Naples and Monza-Lecce. At 18 Lazio-Cremonese, Juventus-Milan closes in the postponement of 20.45. However, the times for the last day of the championship, Sunday 4 June, have yet to be established. Not all the matches will be played at the same time, but as happened in the previous rounds, the whole day will be distributed in different time slots (with the matches divided according to the goals up for grabs): the pairings will be decided on May 29th. See also Lukaku accelerates: at work even at Christmas. He wants to be at the top for Napoli

May 20 – 08:32

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Inter #anger #Atalanta #hours #Italian #Cup #final #Incomprehensible