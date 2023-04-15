Andrea Radrizzani ready to make an offer to take over the Nerazzurri club

The Italian entrepreneur Andrea Radrizzani, owner, through the investment company Aser Ventures, of the majority stake in Leeds United is considering making an offer for Inter. The agency reports Bloombergunderlining how Radrizzani’s interest in the Nerazzurri club adds to that of the Arabs of Investcorp.

Any offer from Radrizzani remains conditional on the sale of his stake in Leeds United to the York family. minority shareholder of the clud and known for owning the San Francisco 49ers football team. Radrizzani, who also sits on the board of Dazn to which he sold his media activities in the sports field in 2023, took over Leeds United in 2017, when they played in the second division, bringing them back to the Premier League within three years. A valuation of around one billion euros is assumed for Inter.

Who is Andrea Radrizzani

Born in Rho in 1974, Andrea Radrizzani is considered one of the most influential entrepreneurs in the sports world. Graduated in 1998 in Public Relations, he rose to prominence by founding the intermediation agency “Mp & Silva” together with Riccardo Silva. Since 2004, his company has become the main image management center for leagues, federations and sports clubs. Having liquidated the agency after the acquisition of the majority stake by a Chinese consortium, Radrizzani got back into the game in 2015 by founding Aser Ventures, an investment group specialized in the sports sector. In the same year Radrizzani founded Eleven Sports, a well-known sports streaming service and finally in 2017 he took over the majority stake in the English club Leeds.









