Inter have been pressing for weeks to extend the Slovakian’s contract expiring on June 30, but the offer of 6 million plus bonuses has not yet been enough to convince him. Despite this, Brozovic’s absence will allow him to wear the armband as before the break
Still with the captain’s armband. Although the back and forth on the renewal of the contract is creating a bit ‘of irritation in Viale della Liberazione. Brozovic’s calf injury will leave Milan’s ranks for a few more matches Skriniar, who on Wednesday against Napoli will lead his teammates onto the pitch from the locker room, participate in the exchange of pennants and then in the draw with Di Lorenzo and referee Sozza .
#Inter #push #pull #Skriniar #doesnt #renew #hes #captain #Napoli
Leave a Reply