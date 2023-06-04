Many of the players who triumphed in 2010 in Madrid have already secured their presence. Mayor Sala will also be there, invited by UEFA

Almost all of the team’s heroes from the treble, president Massimo Moratti and his predecessor, Ernesto Pellegrini, will be in Istanbul to push the team towards an historic feat. Steven Zhang has invited all the protagonists of the Champions League final won in Madrid on 22 May 2010 on Saturday at the Ataturk. He hopes that the spirit of that team will guide Inzaghi’s. Just like at the Bernabeu, the presence of some columns from Herrera’s Grande Inter had “illuminated” Zanetti and his teammates against Bayern Munich. Not all members of the 2010 lineup have so far answered yes to the invitation, but many will be there.

Moratti and Zhang — Naturally, the invitation to Massimo Moratti, whose family wrote Nerazzurri history with trophies, could not be missing. The oilman has a deep relationship with the Zhang family and Steven has often spoken with the former patron, especially as soon as he arrived in Milan and then when he took over from Thohir. He had the intelligence to “absorb” Moratti’s interism, to take advice from him in the early years. And like Moratti now he too has started to win. He has five trophies on his showcase and now he lacks the Champions League that Angelo and Massimo Moratti have lifted instead. In Istanbul there will also be Ernesto Pellegrini who had triumphed in Europe before Moratti, but celebrating the UEFA Cup twice. All current club employees who will be boarding company-organized charters are also invited. The relatives of the players will leave on Friday, the day before the final, the team on Thursday. See also Another trouble for Juve: Kean gets hurt, skips PSG and is at great risk for Inter

Sala too but… — In the Turkish capital, mayor Giuseppe Sala will not be missing either, who, as per tradition, will be invited by UEFA. Like his colleague from Manchester. The invitation for the Minister of Sport, Andrea Abodi, also came from Nyon. As a member of the Executive (and vice president) of UEFA there will naturally be the president of the FIGC, Gabriele Gravina.

