Power of a phone call. And Inter has returned to seeing the light without having to try too hard for Benjamin Pavard. Welcome back optimism, after a Thursday that some clouds above his head had placed it. And instead here is the contact between the two managing directors, Beppe Marotta on one side and Jan-Christian Dreesen on the other: Bayern reassured the Nerazzurri about the state of the art. Specifically, the Germans have made it clear to Inter that they are close to finalizing the purchase of a defender, a necessary condition for giving the green light to Pavard’s landing in Milan.

the situation

—

There are two players that Bayern are dealing with, practically at the same time: Chalobah from Chelsea, who is also an old passion for Inter. And then Bella-Kotchap, 21 years old from Southampton. The former has a clear advantage: Tuchel, who has already trained him in London, wants him. And Tuchel is (was?) the major obstacle to the sale of Pavard. Just yesterday, at the press conference, the Bayern coach said: «Your request to leave came too late. This surprised me a bit, we have to think about the interests of our club, so the right offer has to arrive, just as we have to have the time to be able to find a replacement. For now, I will continue to work with him.” That “for now”, in truth, was soon denied. Because Pavard, contrary to what he had done on Thursday, missed training yesterday afternoon. Officially – so Bayern announced – due to back problems. But it is logical that behind the absence there is the player’s desire to reach Milan. Pavard is de facto separated at home in Monaco. What’s more: behind the absence from training there is also a situation now close to the conclusion that all the parties involved are hoping for. Monday should be the good day for the French defender to land in Milan. The negotiation has been closed for days now: 30 million plus 2 bonuses for Bayern, a five-year contract worth 4 million per season for the player ready to be signed. An iron agreement, on which Inter has leveraged. And which, in fact, forces Bayern to sell. Pavard is in fact expiring in June 2024: collecting 30 million for a footballer who does not want to renew is also tempting for the rich Bayern. And that’s what the German leaders explained to Tuchel, who also would have gladly kept the Frenchman in the squad. He will most likely get Chalobah in return.