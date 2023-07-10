Inter and Nike have announced the renewal of their partnership, one of the longest-lasting in European football, since it has been going on since 1998. The new agreement will be valid until 2031 and will yield 30 million per season to the Viale della Liberazione club. Thursday the launch of the new shirt for 2023-24 Nike will continue to design the match and training kits for the men’s, women’s and youth teams, as well as the lifestyle collections created to put the Inter brand in contact with an ever wider and more global audience. Inter’s future kits will feature increasingly innovative materials, designed to guarantee maximum performance support, giving priority to practicality, breathability and sustainability.

SATISFACTION

—

The CEO Inter corporate, Alessandro Antonello, did not hide his satisfaction with the signing of the new agreement: “It is with great pleasure that we announce the extension of this historic partnership between Nike and Inter. Over the years we have had the opportunity to grow together and consolidate us as global icons, going beyond football. This alliance has given us moments of great satisfaction over the last 25 years and we are delighted that Nike has chosen to continue collaborating with our club.” After 25 years and 20 trophies won together, Inter and Nike are ready to write exciting new pages together.