New episode of the soap opera on the new Milan stadium. Inter and Milan have entrusted Ansa with a joint statement in which they ask for “certainty of the timing of the administrative procedure” after the post in which Mayor Beppe Sala spoke in the morning about a document on the commitment of the two clubs to prepare the dossier for the public debate.

The text

–

“FC Internazionale and AC Milan are committed and continue a constructive dialogue with the Municipality of Milan – says the message -, but their absolute priority remains a new stadium, having certainty of the timing of the administrative procedure, and for this reason they remain open to evaluate other design solutions “. The reference is to the possibility of moving the project of the new stadium to Sesto San Giovanni. “The two clubs specify that they are continuing a constructive dialogue with the Municipal Administration, in accordance with the procedural procedure, with the preparation of a project dossier functional to the start of the public debate, in order to speed up the process to implement the new San Siro, within a broader masterplan that includes a redeveloped area dedicated to sport and entertainment. For both clubs, therefore, it remains an absolute priority to have a new stadium, having certainty on the timing of the authorization process, remaining open to evaluate other design solutions, should the conditions not exist to be able to build the new San Siro stadium as hypothesized “.