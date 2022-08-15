Manchester United remains sunk at the bottom of the table in the Premier League. The English team does not end up improving at a sporting level, moreover, in terms of discipline, more than one player does not show strength and total commitment, the first of them Cristiano Ronaldo.
Throughout the summer market, the Portuguese striker has searched for accommodation with another team in Europe before the transfers close, however, he has not been successful. Between the indisposition of the club, as well as the lack of suitors, the departure of the Portuguese has been stopped, who in the last few hours was offered to another couple of teams that immediately ruled out signing him.
Corriere dello Sport has been the source that confirms that after the Red Devils’ defeat against Brentford, Jorge Mendes, Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent, called the offices of both Milan and Inter to offer the services of his client. However, without much to think about, both institutions definitively closed the door to the arrival of the five-time Ballon d’Or, since it is a signing of larger figures and that today does not generate great certainty, in addition, they have well resolved the issue of their Both clubs scorers.
#Inter #Milan #rejected #signing #Cristiano #Ronaldo
Leave a Reply