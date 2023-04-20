PreviewDirect

Inter will play against Milan for the Champions League final. Gone is Benfica, who, like Napoli against the red and black, was running to reach the semifinals based on an exceptional season of play and results. But when it comes down to it, there is something, a barrier that is often intangible, that in football separates the high bourgeoisie from the nobility. And in Milan, even in times of stress, there is an aristocratic lineage. One of the finalists who will oppose Real Madrid or Manchester City in Istanbul will take place in a double derby at the San Siro.

3 Andre Onana, Darmian, Alessandro Bastoni (D’Ambrosio, min. 80), Acerbi, Denzel Dumfries, Mkhitaryan, Brozovic, Dimarco (Robin Gosens, min. 79), Barella (Calhanoglu, min. 76), Lautaro Martínez (Joaquin Correa , min. 76) and Dzeko (Lukaku, min. 75) 3 Vlachodimos, Antonio Tavares Da Sila, Gilberto Junior (David Neres, min. 45), Grimaldo, Otamendi, Rafa Silva (João Neves, min. 80), João Mário (Andreas Schjelderup, min. 89), Florentino, Chiquinho (Petar Musa , min. 80), Aursnes and Goncalo Ramos (Gonçalo Guedes, min. 74) See also Dancer, spy and racism fighter Josephine Baker still honored for her actions goals 1-0 min. 13: Barella. 1-1 min. 37: Aurnes. 2-1 min. 65: Lautaro Martinez. 3-1 min. 78: Joaquin Correa. 3-2 min. 86: Antonio Tavares Da Sila. 3-3 min. 94: Petar Muse. Referee Carlos del Cerro Grande Yellow cards Rafa Silva (min. 48), Petar Musa (min. 81) and David Neres (min. 94)

Inter asserted itself from the two goals they scored in the first leg in Lisbon, which were three when shortly before quarter of an hour into the match Otamendi faded in an aerial dispute with Dzeko. Lautaro and Barella stoked to start a fire against a defense without firefighters and the talented Italian midfielder placed the ball in the top corner.

Inter was always superior, but the proud Benfica, orphan of the virtuoso Rafa Silva, who was hardly seen throughout the tie, did not give up. He appeared, yes, with a precise cross, which gave Aursnes the equalizer shortly before the break, a thread of hope that varnished the second half for the red ones, bold in an approach that led the striker from the far left to the right side to give court to Neres, who gave life to the Benfiquista attack.

Joaquin Correa scores the third goal for Inter. Simone Spada/LaPresse (LAPRESSE)

Inter never stopped controlling the game. He managed the appointment without suffering and found the spaces to, with a goal from Lautaro and another from Correa, turn the last leg of the duel into a monumental party that did not tarnish a shot from Neres’ post or two late goals from António Silva and Musa to equalize the second set of the tie (3-3) because, incredible as it may seem, in the last half century the interistas had barely reached the semifinals three more times (1981, 2003 and 2010).

