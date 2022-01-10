Complete, flexible and competitive squads, two coaches imbued with modernity, programming, clear ideas and 19 games (with a derby) to determine who will be the queen. Travel in the two most accredited teams to the tricolor
It is a long derby, between Inter and Milan, with nineteen league games to mark a beautiful duel. Of course, in a tournament that has already recorded overtaking and counter-overtaking, very strong accelerations and sudden braking, it cannot be excluded that Napoli and Atalanta may still be protagonists for the very high ranking: but at the moment Inzaghi and Pioli command the game and have the cue ball in hand.
