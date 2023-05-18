After yesterday we met one of the first finalists of this edition of the Champions League, Inter Milan was superior to the neighboring team, AC Milan, during the 180 minutes of the tie, winning it with a global result of 3 goals to zero. The Nerazzurri are the first team to qualify for the final in Istanbul.
The only thing left to know was the other team that would have to face Inter Milan in this final, the team was going to come out of the result of the tie between Real Madrid and Manchester City. After a first leg at the Santiago Bernabéu in which the tie was left completely open and anything could happen, we now know the second team that will compete to raise this prestigious trophy of the highest European competition to the skies.
Finally, Manchester City was the team that has made a place for itself in the final of this edition of the Champions League by overlooking the coaching team for Carlo Ancelotti
What is Inter Milan’s record in the Champions League?
After finishing second in UCL Group F, Inter had to face Porto, Benfica and AC Milan to reach the final, now they will have to face Manchester City in the final.
Inter Milan is a historic European that has managed to win the Champions League three times, the last time lifting it in the 2009/10 season. He has also been runner-up in this same tournament on two occasions.
What is Manchester City’s record in the Champions League?
After eliminating Real Madrid and having previously beaten RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich, the team coached by Pep Guardiola will play the Champions League final for the second time in their history. The first time was in 2021, which they lost to Chelsea.
When will the Champions League final be played?
The final of this edition will be held in Turkey, in the city of Istanbul at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium. The final is scheduled for June 10.
