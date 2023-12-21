The Inter-American Court of Human Rights (IDH Court) declared this Thursday (21) Peru in contempt for having released former president Alberto Fujimori (1990-2000) from prison, contrary to what the international body had ordered as part of of the execution of sentences in the cases of the La Cantuta and Barrios Altos massacres.

The Inter-American Court declared contempt “because [o Estado] executed the sentence issued by the Constitutional Court of Peru on March 17, 2022, which restored the effects of the pardon 'for humanitarian reasons' granted on December 24, 2017 by the President of the Republic to Alberto Fujimori, despite the court having decided that it was not should be implemented.”

Former president Pedro Pablo Kuczynski (2016-2018) granted Fujimori a pardon in December 2017.

In a resolution published this Thursday, the Inter-American Court recalled that it had ordered the non-implementation of the pardon because “it did not observe the standards of international law that must be taken into account when carrying out jurisdictional control”.

The court specified that Peru “infringed upon” the resolution on urgent measures issued on December 5, which required the State to refrain from releasing Fujimori, as well as the resolutions of May 30, 2018 and April 7, 2022, who ordered the same.

“Consequently, it is appropriate to invoke the provisions of Articles 65 of the American Convention and 30 of the Statute of the Court, in order to report on the matter to the General Assembly of the Organization of American States through the Annual Report of the Inter-American Court for 2023,” he explained.

The Inter-American Court also ordered the Peruvian State to present, by March 4, 2024, a report on compliance with its obligation to investigate, prosecute and, if applicable, punish the serious human rights violations determined in the sentences handed down. in the Barrios Altos and La Cantuta cases.

The Peruvian State must continue to present reports every three months, for as long as the Inter-American Court deems necessary.

Fujimori, 85 years old and serving a 25-year prison sentence, was released on December 6, in compliance with an order from the Constitutional Court.

Peru is the second country to be declared in contempt of the Inter-American Court in recent years. The other is Nicaragua, which did not respond to several communications from the agency and did not comply with a series of protection measures in favor of dozens of citizens persecuted or considered political prisoners of the Daniel Ortega regime.