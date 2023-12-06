The Inter-American Court of Human Rights (IDH Court) published this Wednesday a resolution in which requires the State of Peru to refrain from releasing former President Alberto Fujimori, this in order to guarantee justice for victims of human rights violations.

“Require the State of Peru, to guarantee the right of access to justice for the victims of the Barrios Altos and La Cantuta cases, to refrain from executing the order of the Constitutional Court of Peru of December 4, 2023, where ordered the ‘immediate freedom’ of Alberto Fujimori Fujimori,” indicates the resolution published this Wednesday by the Inter-American Court and dated December 5.

The resolution of urgent measures, signed by the president of the Inter-American Court, Ricardo Pérez Manrique, requires Peru not to release Fujimori “until the Inter-American Court of Human Rights has all the necessary elements to analyze whether said decision complies with the established conditions in the Court’s Resolution of April 7, 2022″.

In April 2022, The Inter-American Court ordered Peru to refrain from applying a ruling from the Constitutional Court that granted a pardon to Fujimori, since it was contrary to the rulings of the international court in the La Cantuta and Barrios Altos cases, for which the former president was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

In those sentences The Inter-American Court ordered the State to comply with its obligation to investigate, prosecute and, if applicable, punish those responsible. of serious human rights violations.

The resolution published this Wednesday by the Inter-American Court comes after the representatives of the victims presented a brief on Tuesday in which they alleged that there is “a situation of extreme urgency since the highest jurisdictional instance at the national level has adopted a decision in open contempt.” as ordered by the Resolutions of the Inter-American Court of 2018 and 2022″.

Supporters of former Peruvian president Alberto Fujimori gather at the entrance to the Barbadillo prison.

The Inter-American Court explained that the representatives of the victims denounced that the release of Fujimori “it would generate irreparable damage to the rights of access to justice of family members” since “there are no resources at the national level to question the decision” of the Constitutional Court.

Peru was waiting for the release of former president Alberto Fujimori, sentenced to 25 years in prison, after the decision of the Constitutional Court (TC) who ordered his immediate release in restitution of the pardon received in 2017.

Fujimori’s supporters waited with great enthusiasm for the departure of the former president (1990-2000) at the door of the Barbadillo prison, while the relatives of the victims of the Barrios Altos and La Cantuta massacres, for which the former ruler was sentenced, They protested the ruling of the TC outside the Palace of Justice.

The resolution of the Peruvian TC, which was signed by 3 of its current 6 members, with the deciding vote of the president of the organization, Francisco Morales, declared “the appeal for reconsideration was founded in the extreme of the direct and immediate execution of the sentence of 12 of last March, relapse in the present process”.

Last Friday, a court in the southern region of Ica declared inadmissible a first resolution of the Constitutional Court that restored Fujimori’s pardon and returned the case to the TC.

EFE