The initial turnover in Salerno will allow Simone Inzaghi to have some starters rested for the delicate Champions League match on Tuesday evening against Benfica. The rest will be done by the victory obtained at Arechi which took away the bitterness of Wednesday’s first defeat of the season against Sassuolo. The slip-up faced by Dionisi’s team had absolutely not damaged the Nerazzurri’s certainties, but immediately getting back on track in the championship, without sending Milan into flight, was still an important injection of tranquility and confidence in view of the two remaining commitments before of the October break.

RETURN AND INFIRMARY — The team returned from Salerno last night around 3 at Malpensa airport. The players slept in Appiano and this morning they had a session in groups: relaxing for the starters against Salernitana, more intense work for the others. Cuadrado sweated separately, but will probably train with the group tomorrow. It remains to be seen whether Inzaghi will then decide to bring him to the bench against Benfica or whether he will wait for Saturday's home match against Bologna. Frattesi and Sensi, however, will not be at risk in the Champions League: both will try to be available against Thiago Motta's team, otherwise see you after the break.

WANTED VICTORY — Inzaghi, who had not caused any drama even after the defeat against Sassuolo, was very satisfied with the strongly desired victory and with the approach taken by the team. According to the coach, the goals came in the second half, when Lautaro came on, but in the first quarter of an hour the Nerazzurri had at least four clear opportunities to score. Maybe it's a concern that the aim isn't yet right (excluding Toro, of course…), but on the other hand the defensive phase shown in the second half, when the opponents were never dangerous, makes us think positively after the mistakes against Sassuolo.

eleven anti-beneficial — The initial turnover against Salernitana will allow Inzaghi to have some fresh starters on Tuesday evening. Martinez, Mkhitaryan, Bastoni and Dimarco will certainly return from the 1st minute. Darmian will play for a starting shirt with Pavard and Dumfries, but of those left out at Arechi, the former United and Parma player is the one who could also be left out in the Champions League. Because Pavard is in great shape and giving up this Dumfries is complicated. The anti-Benfica team, therefore, could be made up of Sommer between the posts, the defenders Pavard, Acerbi and Bastoni, the midfielders Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan and Dimarco and the attackers Lautaro and Thuram.