The blue against Verona asked to change because his head was spinning. The Dutchman only left as a precaution. Knock on the leg for the Tucu. Friday possible turnover in view of the derby

Goal and fright (immediately returned) for Nicolò Barella against Verona. After having unlocked the match with a great right winger against a jump on Perisic’s assist, the blue asked for a change in the 65th minute. The strange thing was that he did not complain of physical problems, so much so that he placed another race before giving way to Vidal. “Nicolò had some dizziness and therefore nothing at the muscular level” explained Inzaghi at the end of the race. So everything is ok in view of the next match, Friday at La Spezia.

All available – Correa also left the field earlier than expected after taking a painful knee but that doesn’t worry. Returning after a month, he instead stopped for a fatigue in the left thigh De Vrij. Nothing serious for him too, who came out as a precaution, also because the set-up with D’Ambrosio arm on the right and central Skriniar has already given ample guarantees. With the return of Lautaro, disqualified against Verona, Inzaghi will therefore have all the squad available in view of an April full of commitments. See also 'A strong bitch': they point to Conmebol for the mascot of the Copa América Femenina

Possible turnover – After La Spezia there is in fact the Cup derby (April 19) and in the weekend following the Meazza Mourinho’s Roma will arrive. It is therefore possible that against Thiago Motta’s team Inzaghi points to a weighted turnover, with a relay in attack so as not to overload Dzeko. On the left, Gosens is a candidate for his debut as a starter, also because Perisic is banned. Same situation as Bastoni, with Dimarco who yesterday proved to be more than reliable.

April 10 – 13:38

