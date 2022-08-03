Nine Inter players, documents in hand, cannot be sure of their future in the medium term, beyond 30 June 2023. In fact, the number of players who are about to start the season with a contract expiring, among those who are already aware of having to negotiate a renewal and who instead expects to know more in a few months. These are all dossiers that the club will take in hand calmly after the end of the transfer market, when the dances of the summer session will be declared over.