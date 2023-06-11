The first “coup” on the list was in goal, because the Cameroonian reached the deadline from Ajax thanks to the timing of the Nerazzurri management, quick to anticipate the operation by a few months, ensuring a talented, experienced and (considered the ‘age) above all of perspective. Safe between the posts, skilled with his feet and cold enough on the occasions that count. He can become the bulwark for the next ten years, a worthy replacement for that Handanovic whose job he stole in a flash at the start of the season. But he also represents a potential source of income, with a current valuation that exceeds 40 million.