Marcus Thuram will land at Linate this morning at 9.30 on a flight from Paris. All confirmed: this is how Lilian’s son will begin his Nerazzurri adventure which will continue with medical examinations at Humanitas (where Professor Volpi, head of the Inter medical staff will be) and at Coni (for sports fitness; immediately after lunch) . Then the final stop at the headquarters for the signing of the contract until 2028 for 6 million net per season plus bonuses and signing commissions. While waiting to finalize the operations, already effectively closed with Bisseck (medical examinations are missing) and Azpilicueta (the release from Chelsea is missing), this is the CEO’s first big coup. Marotta, ds Ausilio and his deputy Baccin. Ausilio had already established contacts with Thuram in the autumn, during the World Cup in Qatar, and even if at the time he hadn’t managed to get the go-ahead for a transfer to Milan during the transfer market session, his work was important to anticipate now Milan. Thuram will replace Dzeko in the squad, will take advantage of the Growth Decree (which the Bosnian did not have) and will not “tie” Inter’s hands in view of the assault on Lukaku, Inzaghi’s first request in the top transfer market in the days following the Champions League final .