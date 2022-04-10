The draw of Milan in Turin and the defeat of Napoli against Fiorentina put the fate-scudetto back in the hands of Inter: by winning all the games, including the recovery with Bologna, Inzaghi’s team would be sure of the tricolor. Meanwhile, Juve immediately returned to win with De Ligt and Vlahovic. Atalanta tired from European efforts: Sassuolo wins 2-1. We talk to the journalists of the Gazzetta dello Sport Andrea Di Caro, Luca Taidelli, Maurizio Nicita, Alex Frosio, Luca Bianchin, Massimo Cecchini, Andrea Elefante, GB Olivero and Fabio Bianchi.